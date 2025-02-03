Backstage News On Expected Main Roster Call-Up For Roxanne Perez

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at Saturday night’s 2025 Royal Rumble PLE and made history by breaking the record for the longest time spent by a competitor. She competed for 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Charlotte Flair.

According to Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was told early last month that Perez was expected to be called up sooner rather than later, though no specific date or time frame was confirmed.

One source on the main roster said that Perez has long been considered ready from a performance standpoint.