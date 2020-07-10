Backstage News On Extreme Rules “Eye For An Eye Match”, Rey Mysterio’s WWE Status

WWE will be using special effects to pull off the “Eye For An Eye” match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins at “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view. As noted, it was announced this week that the only way to win the match is to extract the eye of your opponent. It’s obvious that no one will really lose an eye, and now the Wrestling Observer reports that WWE will tape the match ahead of time. WWE will then use CGI effects for the violent finish.

Regarding Rey’s WWE status, it’s been noted that he is currently working without a contract. This could be a way to write Rey off TV but if he re-signs, they may use this to temporarily write Rollins off RAW so he can heal from the storyline eye injury. Rey and WWE have reportedly discussed a new deal, but Rey didn’t accept the reason given for Vince McMahon denying his pay raise – that the company was going through tight financial times and releasing other talents due to COVID-19. Rey reportedly believes an exception should be made because he’s a top star, and believes the company is doing just fine with their lucrative TV deals.

Rollins vs. Mysterio will be the second pre-taped match at Extreme Rules as the Wyatt Swamp Fight between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will also be taped ahead of time with a cinematic style.