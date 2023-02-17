Backstage News on Former AEW Champion Expected to Return to TV

AEW can expect to welcome back a well-known name as Riho is scheduled to return to television soon.

When Riho defeated Nyla Rose on the first episode of AEW Dynamite on October 2, 2019, she became the first Women’s Champion in the history of the promotion. She held the title for 133 days before losing it to Rose in February 2020.

Riho’s last AEW appearance was at a Dark: Elevation taping in November, when she worked a tag team match with Willow Nightingale against Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga. The episode aired on November 14th. A few days later, she worked an SPW event, and she hasn’t competed since.

Regarding Riho, Dave Meltzer stated in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “regarding Riho, she can be back as early as next week or soon thereafter.”

She might be used in a ROH feud with Athena, or she might face off against Jade Cargill, the current AEW TBS Champion, according to Meltzer.