Backstage News on FTR Dropping the AAA World Tag Team Titles

IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR are reportedly done with AAA.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AAA Nocha de Campeones event on Wednesday saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lose the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee, who relinquished the title after the match and announced his signing with WWE. Details and photos/videos from the title change are available by clicking here.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Wednesday night’s title change served two purposes for FTR: to further their current losing streak storyline, and because they’re done with AAA, at least for the time being.

According to reports, FTR informed AAA that they planned to drop the titles and leave the company at the end of the year. FTR’s run has been surprising, as they have held titles in AAA, NJPW, and ROH, despite the fact that AAA and NJPW do not work together, and FTR are signed to AEW contracts. The AAA World Tag Team Titles were held by FTR for 438 recognized days, making them the third-longest AAA tag team title reign in history.

As previously reported, Harwood recently stated that he believes FTR’s AEW contracts will expire in the spring of 2023, and that they have considered taking a break from national TV promotions.

In recent months, FTR has lost the AAA World Tag Team Titles as well as the ROH World Tag Team Titles. They still hold the IWGP Tag Team Titles, which they will defend against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi on January 4 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

