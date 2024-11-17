Backstage News On Gable Steveson’s Return To NCAA Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Gable Steveson is making his return to collegiate wrestling with the University of Minnesota.

Dave Meltzer stated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that a lot of people were surprised by the move, but he was not. Meltzer also said Steveson has been wanting to do this for two seasons, but WWE nixed it both times.

Meltzer said, “A lot of people were surprised and I was not. He’s wanted to do this the last two seasons. He had concocted in his head this angle where he would come out with a hood covering his face and then kind of like unmask and he took it from pro wrestling. Even though he’s not popular with pro wrestling fans, he’s very popular with amateur wrestling fans. I presume WWE nixed it. He just said ‘circumstances beyond his control’. [University of Iowa] was nixed by WWE. There’s only a few heavyweights in the history of college wrestling who have had 3 [NCAA Heavyweight Championships].”