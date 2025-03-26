Backstage News On Gail Kim’s TNA Wrestling Departure

Gail Kim’s shocking termination from TNA Wrestling continues to send ripples throughout the company and the wider wrestling industry.

As reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, TNA President Carlos Silva personally notified Kim—a Hall of Famer and longtime behind-the-scenes figure in Talent Relations and Producing—of her firing. The explanation given was reportedly vague, referencing general “changes” within the company. No specific reason was provided for the decision.

The abrupt move has sparked backlash internally, with one TNA talent already vowing not to re-sign with the company once their contract expires. Others have reportedly expressed growing concerns over their own job security.

According to sources, Kim’s outspoken advocacy on creative matters may have contributed to her departure. One individual noted that while disappointing, the firing wasn’t entirely surprising due to Kim’s willingness to speak up.

Notably, Kim does not have a non-compete clause, meaning she is free to work for any promotion immediately. Given her influence, experience, and respect within the wrestling community—particularly for her role in building the Knockouts division—many expect Kim to land somewhere prominent if she chooses to remain in the business.

Her exit, combined with a wave of recent firings from TNA and Anthem, raises serious questions about the company’s direction and internal leadership moving forward.