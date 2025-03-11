Backstage News On Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer At WWE NXT Roadblock

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer match set to take place later tonight at NXT Roadblock will see both women put their respective NXT Women’s Title and NXT Women’s North American Title on the line and will see the winner hold both titles moving forward.

The titles will not be unified into one title.

The winner of the match will instead hold both championships and defend them. It has not been clarified how WWE plans to do that going forward, including whether the double champion will defend both titles at NXT Stand & Deliver.

This is a change from past title vs. title matches, where the titles have generally been unified into one championship, such as the Undisputed WWE Championship and the NXT and NXT UK Championships, which were unified at NXT Worlds Collide in September 2022.