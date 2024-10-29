Backstage News On Goldberg’s WWE Status Ahead Of Crown Jewel

After Goldberg’s appearance at WWE Bad Blood, where he was seated ringside with his family before facing World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, there has been a lot of speculation regarding his future.

GUNTHER insulted the WWE Hall of Famer, stating that he hoped Goldberg was a better father than a pro wrestler. Goldberg jumped the barricade before being restrained.

WrestleVotes previously reported that WWE has future plans for Goldberg. According to Dave Meltzer, Goldberg vs. GUNTHER is not scheduled for either Survivor Series or WrestleMania.

According to PWInsider.com, Goldberg will not be attending WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this weekend. GUNTHER will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Men’s Crown Jewel Title at the show.