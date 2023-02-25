Backstage News On GUNTHER Possibly Getting A WWE Main Event Push

GUNTHER has been the WWE Intercontinental Champion since the June 10th, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown.

His push appears to continue, with WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport.com reporting that Triple H is really high on him.

Since GUNTHER started to shine at Clash at the Castle, everyone has loved him. Not only do Triple H and Road Dogg love him, but Jason Jordan really likes him too.

When WWE has two World titles, the number of people in the main event will double, and GUNTHER is ready to take the lead. He is expected to be at the top of the card by the summer, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wins the World Championship. GUNTHER could be the next in line.

At WWE WrestleMania 39, GUNTHER is expected to face Drew McIntyre and/or Sheamus.