Backstage News on Gunther’s Future With WWE Now That Triple H is in Charge

In terms of Vince McMahon’s feelings toward Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the July 4th episode of WWE RAW served as the breaking point. According to WrestleVotes at the time, McMahon had soured on Gunther for an unknown reason and had plans to bury him on television after that show.

Gunther and R-Truth performed an Independence Day segment for the episode, which led to a match that Gunther won. Although there was nothing obviously wrong with Gunther’s performance, McMahon was upset with him.

WrestleVotes elaborated on the circumstance and Triple H’s perspective on Gunther in a discussion with GiveMeSport. Triple H took over the main roster creative for McMahon two weeks after this episode of RAW.

“I know that Vince McMahon just didn’t like what he saw on RAW and was over him, like legitimately wanted to bury him, go back to NXT, that type of stuff.”

“Gunther is going to be around for a long time. He’s got real potential as a heel, and he’s going be here for 10/12 years. He’s going to open some shows, he’s going to close some shows, but he’s just going to be a solid match every night. That’s what Hunters sees in him right now. Hunter likes him and he’s going to give him a shot. People are starting to understand what he is and the Clash at the Castle deal with Sheamus helped.”

According to the report, Triple H thinks Gunther can be the star of important WWE events. The Intercontinental Champion’s match with Gunther at Clash at the Castle is credited with significantly improving that perception.