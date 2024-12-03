Backstage News On GUNTHER’s WWE Contract Status

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is reportedly in the final stages of negotiating a new multi-year contract with WWE, according to PWInsider.com. According to sources, “The Ring General” has either done the deal or is putting the finishing touches on an agreement that will keep him with the company for the foreseeable future.

Many wrestling fans are not surprised by this news, since GUNTHER has been a powerful force in WWE since joining the NXT brand in 2019. GUNTHER has been positioned as a huge heel on the main roster. He won the Intercontinental Championship and held it for a long time, boosting the title’s reputation with tough defenses against top rivals. He recently defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest at Survivor Series, however the match was marred by interference from Finn Balor.

Interestingly, GUNTHER looks to be changing his character. On this week’s Raw, after defeating Dominik Mysterio, he was severely attacked by Balor, who appears to have turned “The Ring General” babyface. This attack sets the stage for their forthcoming match in Saturday Night’s Main Event.