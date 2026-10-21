Backstage News On Health Challenges Previously Faced By PAC

As we now know, the late AEW star PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, tragically passed away at the age of 40, just one day after competing at All Out. Following the official determination of his cause of death, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Satterley died from bronchial asthma, classifying his death as natural.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, PAC had experienced health problems prior to his death, and there is uncertainty about whether he had an inhaler in his car on the day he tragically passed away. Meltzer also mentioned that PAC had lung issues, which were not previously unknown. One of his friends told Meltzer that the late star had experienced blood clot issues in 2023 and had some ongoing lung problems.

Meltzer added that these lung issues align with the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his death, emphasizing that typically, one should have an inhaler readily available. He noted that there were items in PAC’s rental car, but things may have happened so quickly that he was unable to access them. Meltzer commented that as more information comes to light, the situation appears increasingly tragic.

Satterley, known as PAC in AEW and Neville in WWE, was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a rental car in a parking lot in Des Plaines, Illinois, on September 27. AEW dedicated its September 30 episode of Dynamite to celebrating Satterley’s life and career.