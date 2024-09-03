Backstage News On Hell In A Cell Match Planned For WWE Bad Blood 2024

According to WRKD Wrestling, the current plan right now is for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre to face each other in a Hell In A Cell Match as both top WWE Superstars have one win each under their belt and the match planned for Bad Blood will be their rubber match.
This will be one of the featured matchups at Bad Blood, if not the main event.
As revealed by us last month, the CM Punk/Drew McIntyre feud has continued on #WWERaw, heading toward a Hell In A Cell match at Bad Blood. pic.twitter.com/KKnaLAAPMh
— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) September 3, 2024