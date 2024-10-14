Backstage News On Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos Being Booked For AEW WrestleDream

As seen at the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV, Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos in a two-out-of-three falls match.

In terms of why the match was booked for the show, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com mentioned AEW’s new partnership with Fox Sports Mexico.

Meltzer said, “Tony [Khan] is very much into international growth. That is the 2025 goal is to grow internationally, get TV (deals in) more international places. The Fox Sports Mexico deal is an example of the battle plan. This is a station that WWE is on.”

“The deal is with Fox Sports Mexico, they want to produce – like, this two out of three falls match with Hologram and Mortos – they want to produce matches like this on a regular basis because of the Fox Sports Mexico audience.”