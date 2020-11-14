Backstage News On How Long Seth Rollins Is Set To Be Off WWE TV

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are expecting their first child in December.

The Messiah is getting some time off so he can be with his growing family.

It seems that WWE is wrapping up Seth Rollins’ storylines. He had his final match with Rey Mysterio this week, and next week he will presumably wrapping things up with Murphy in the go-home SmackDown before Survivor Series.

Rollins is set to get some time off for the birth of his child. The general idea right now, is that he’ll be away for around four to six weeks.

This gives Rollins at least a month to stay at home, but you never know if they might extend that hiatus for storyline reasons. The Royal Rumble is coming up on January 24th, 2021. It’s not out of the question that WWE might choose that as an opportunity to bring the new father back to TV.

(Source: Ringsidenews)