Backstage News On How Many Matches Are Expected For AEW All In 2024

The AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view event will be held on Sunday, August 25, at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, and the card is beginning to fill up.

Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is slated to face Bryan Danielson in the main event, with Danielson’s career at stake. Other notable matchups include Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, MJF vs. Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker.

Other confirmed bouts include the Casino Gauntlet Match (Winner Gets World Title Shot), AEW Trios Champions The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch) vs. House of Black or Bang Bang Gang, AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry vs. Darby All In in Coffin Match, FTW Champion Chris Jericho vs. HOOK, and Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway on the pre-show.

Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Adam Page, PAC, and Jon Moxley are among the top names who have yet to compete.

Fightful Select reports that All In is set to have between ten and twelve matches. It is unclear what the plans are for those matches.