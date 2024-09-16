Backstage News On How Many Survivor Series Tickets WWE Has Sold Thus Far

WWE will hold their 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE on Saturday, November 30 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. No matchups have been announced for the premium live event as of this writing, but WWE usually has a WarGames Matchup to headline the show and this year will be no different.

PWN previously reported that the plan for this year’s WarGames Matchup is for Solo Sikoa’s faction to battle a group led by “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a Bloodline vs. Bloodline showdown.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 15,098 tickets, and 2,190 tickets are still left. The last time the company was at the same venue, WWE had an attendance of 13,157 fans for a January episode of SmackDown. The cheapest available ticket for Survivor Series: WarGames is $626.90 Canadian.