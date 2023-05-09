Backstage News On How Maximum Male Models Are Seen Behind The Scenes In WWE

The Maximum Male Models’ ma.çé & mn.sôör appear to have supporters within WWE.

Although Mace and Mansoor haven’t worked many TV matches in recent months, WRKDWrestling reports that the two have received a positive backstage reaction during recent live events.

It was mentioned that there is a behind-the-scenes hope that Mace and Mansoor’s character work will gain traction with live audiences.

In the WWE Draft last week, Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri were all selected to remain on RAW. Maxxine has been on RAW for the last two episodes, but there has been no sign of Mace or Mansoor.

Since losing to Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on the January 20 SmackDown, Mace and Mansoor have not worked a standard tag team match on a major television show. They then lost to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the March 9 edition of WWE Main Event, and they competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. While mostly absent from television, Mace and Mansoor have worked a number of non-televised live events in recent months. They lost to Hit Row in December, came up short against Braun Strowman and Ricochet in March, and most recently lost to Alpha Academy on their European tour in April.

The Maximum Male Models stable debuted on SmackDown in April 2022, but they were moved to RAW in February 2023, just a few months after LA Knight left the group in late September, known then as their leader Max Dupri, Maxxine’s brother. The storyline was said to be a “pet project” of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while he was still in charge of creative before he “retired” in the summer of 2022.