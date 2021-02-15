Backstage News On How Much NXT Stars Are Making, Latest On New WWE Signings

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s latest signings:

“They got Blake Christian signed, Taya Valkyrie, Harlem Bravado. They have like two dozen people signed. They’re on a signing spree.”

“Blake Christian is 23, he’s a guy, everyone wanted him, everybody was interested in him, and WWE got him. He absolutely has a lot of promise, he’s the kind of guy that they should be going with the sense of they need young talent.”

Meltzer also commented on how much money WWE NXT stars are making:

“They’re not making $250,000 or $300,000 or anything like that — Balor I’m sure is, but I don’t think anyone else is. They’re probably in the low $100,000’s…. I know one top person in NXT who’s been there for a long time, and he should be making a ton, but he’s making $130,000…. so, they’re making like $130,000, $150,000. Adam Cole may be making a little more, he should be. That’s the range.”

“NXT, you usually see the start at like $60,000, maybe $50,000 depending on who you are. If you’re like a guy who was a football player you’ll get more and then you’ll get raises to a certain point. There might be guys who make more than that, but not much more.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co and RingsideNews.com)