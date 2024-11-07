Backstage News On How Netflix Deal Could Affect 2025 WWE Draft

As PWMania.com previously reported, Netflix has requested that top stars like Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, and “The OTC” Roman Reigns be featured on RAW when the show debuts on the network in January 2025.

According to Fightful Select, the idea of a WWE brand split sometime in 2025 could still happen, but it has been set in stone.

With SmackDown airing on the USA Network and RAW coming to Netflix, each show will need its own set of talent.

Several WWE sources have said the rosters for both the RAW and SmackDown brands haven’t been decided yet and talents were also not told what brand they will be in.