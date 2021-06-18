Backstage News On How Top WWE Performance Center Recruits Are Doing

People within WWE are reportedly giving heavy praise to the potential of the “real athletes” in the current WWE Performance Center recruits camp right now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, is among those receiving significant praise. The Kasper Brothers (Jacob and Drew), who were top college wrestlers, are also being praised, as is top college wrestler Bobby Steveson, the older brother of Gable Steveson. Bobby is scheduled to officially start with WWE on the roster in the next class. These wrestlers are all being praised for how well they are picking things up, conditioning and attitude.

It’s interesting to note that top prospect Parker Boudreaux was distinctly not mentioned as being in the same category as the other new recruits being praised. Boudreaux made headlines before signing with WWE due to how he was being compared to a young Brock Lesnar.