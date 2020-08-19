Backstage News On How Vince McMahon Feels About WWE ThunderDome Concept

A source noted the following to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co regarding Vince McMahon’s current attitude towards the WWE ThunderDome concept:

“Vince feels like the worst is over and he feels that the company can get back to where things were before the virus came along. He has been in a great mood ever since they locked in the contract with Amway [Center].”

Another source said the following:

“Vince thinks it might take a few weeks to get back the fans that we lost but when they realize we are out of the Performance Center and they see how cool the shows look, they will be back. He thinks the numbers can get back to where they were in February and early March.”