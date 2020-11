“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are being booked as babyface characters in WWE despite their dark nature, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting. Johnson stated the following:

“With the addition of Bliss at Wyatt’s side, playing roles similar to DC Comics’ The Joker and Harley Quinn, the question as to where they stand came up again overnight. Internally, they are considered babyfaces by the company.”