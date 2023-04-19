Backstage News On How WWE Are Booking The LWO, Backlash Plans Revealed

WWE Backlash will reportedly feature Zelina Vega vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Vega vs. Ripley is scheduled for Backlash, continuing the feud between The Judgment Day and The LWO, according to a new report from PWInsider. The WWE has been reluctant to initiate interactions between Vega and Ripley, so this plan is interesting.

Vega has been backstage at recent WWE TV tapings and did not always appear as a member of the group. It was noted that Vega was not used for the LWO angle following the match between 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 because Ripley was preparing for her match with Charlotte Flair, but that doesn’t explain why Vega hasn’t been used recently. On the April 7 SmackDown, Vega and Ripley had a brawl after Dominik and Damian Priest defeated Rey and Santos Escobar, but that was it.

There’s also been a lot of speculation about why WWE is booking The LWO the way they are, with The LWO primarily being man-handled and dominated. According to the new report, this is all part of the buildup to The Judgment Day for WWE Backlash as part of the storyline with Rey and Bad Bunny.

Bunny is set to host WWE Backlash, but he’s also rumored to wrestle, most likely alongside Rey and Escobar vs. Dominik, Priest, and Finn Balor, though it’s also possible that Bunny’s in-ring return will be delayed until later this spring/summer. Bunny is set to appear on Monday’s RAW, so we should find out more after that.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The current card is as follows:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens