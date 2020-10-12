Lars Sullivan Reportedly Has No Supporters Left In The Locker Room

Lars Sullivan reportedly does not have many supporters left in the WWE locker room. As noted over the weekend, Sullivan’s inappropriate conversation with married yoga instructor Annika Naidoo-Fuge was leaked. You can click here for our original report on the incident. Lars is no stranger to online controversy, but this latest was made public just a day after he made his return to WWE TV during Friday’s SmackDown, after being out of action for more than 1 year with a knee injury.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE is aware of Lars’ latest “troubles” online. It was also said that it’s beyond safe to say that Lars does not have many supporters left in the WWE locker room. However, one of those supporters has the ultimate say, and that may be the end of it. That supporter is WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.