Backstage News on How WWE Officials and Vince McMahon Feel About Gunther

Gunther has been impressing “people of influence” within WWE on a regular basis, according to Fightful Select.

Gunther had his supporters in NXT as WALTER, but after making the move to the main roster, he seems to be gaining over more people with his work.

His move to the United States, as well as his commitment to his diet and training, are among them, Fightful Select reports. According to those within WWE, Walter getting in shape and being willing to relocate to the United States despite initially expressing no interest in doing so was a good indicator for him.

Vince McMahon has reportedly enjoyed Gunther’s in-ring skills based on what he’s seen on the SmackDown brand so far.

