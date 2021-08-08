Backstage News On How WWE Reportedly Plans To Change The NXT Brand

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided new details regarding how WWE reportedly plans to change the NXT brand. Here is what Meltzer said regarding the 13 NXT stars that were released and changes that are expected to be made:

“Paul Levesque [Triple H] and Shawn Michaels didn’t have anything to do with the cuts. It was done by Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis and the basic gist is that NXT is gonna change in some ways. They think the competitors are too small and too old.”

Meltzer said that “the basic feeling is that they lost the war” when it came to trying to have NXT compete with AEW and indy promotions. WWE is reportedly looking to go back to the previous developmental system of hiring younger and bigger wrestlers that the company feels can headline Wrestlemania. Meltzer then read off what he was told from a WWE source regarding what the company is looking for which is as follows:

“No more midgets, no one starting in their 30’s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters.”

Meltzer added that there are exceptions to the rule of not using smaller wrestlers which includes Adam Cole. Meltzer backed up a previous report that WWE seemingly wants Cole on the main roster.