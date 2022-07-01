Backstage News on How WWE Talent Reacted To Cesaro Signing With AEW

Claudio Castagnoli (formerly known as Cesaro), who saw his WWE contract expire earlier this year, made his AEW debut at the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

There was apparently “a lot of talent in WWE” who were shocked by Castagnoli signing with AEW, and it was reportedly a “very big deal” with a lot of the talent, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The reaction was brought on by the amount WWE made to him. Meltzer stated the following in his report:

“The feeling is AEW must have matched or topped it and in WWE, the feeling was that AEW was no longer doing that and that Castagnoli could have made a very substantial amount of money in WWE even though there was little chance of a push.”

It was also rumored that Castagnoli chose AEW in order to demonstrate his status as a “top talent” while he was still physically capable of doing so.

