Backstage News On How WWE Views Matt Riddle Internally

Matt Riddle is one of the more popular wrestlers on the WWE roster, but fans should not expect him to be World Champion anytime soon.

Riddle hasn’t been booked as well as he was when he was paired with Randy Orton as Tag Team Champions. He has found himself in hot water outside of the ring, whether it’s because he went to rehab for substance abuse issues, causing him to fail WWE’s wellness policy, or because of his problems with an adult film star who claimed he cheated on her in order to do drugs.

Riddle faced Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match on Monday’s episode of RAW, which ended when Kaiser kicked Riddle, gave him a DDT, and pinned him.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Riddle’s outside-of-the-ring issues have prevented WWE from pushing him as a top star.

Meltzer said, “I wonder what happened. You know, Kaiser’s not the guy you would expect to beat Riddle clean. So I don’t know if you know, I mean, obviously, you know, they’ve already, they’ve decided long, long ago that Riddle for whatever reason. And there, you know, look, here are good reasons. Riddle seems to get into trouble too often. So he’s not the guy that they’re gonna build around or anything like that, but they’ve still kept him, you know, stronger than losing clean in the middle to Kaiser. But he did here. So, you know, as soon as I saw that, it’s like, ‘man, he’s lower than I thought he was in their minds.'”

