Backstage News On Idea Pitched For AJ Styles, AEW Star Praises The New Day

– There has been a pitch to make Jordan Omogbehin the bodyguard/enforcer for AJ Styles, according to Fightful Select. Omogbehin was in the same recruit class as Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, and Mia Yim from two years ago and most recently appeared as the bouncer during the RAW Underground segments. With RAW Underground reportedly done as a concept, WWE is looking for a new direction for Omogbehin.

– AEW’s Cash Wheeler of FTR gave praise to the New Day: