Backstage News on Impact Contracts Expiring in the Near Future

There are a number of stars in Impact Wrestling whose contracts are about to expire, including a few champions.

Until the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event on October 7, Maria Kanellis is currently under contract with Impact. She disclosed to Grapsody of Fightful that she has had conversations with WWE, AEW, and WOW Women of Wrestling over the course of the past year; however, there is no information available regarding the specific context of those conversations at this time.

Impact World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven will defend their titles at Bound For Glory against either The Motor City Machine Guns or NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, or possibly even both teams. Maria mentioned that Bennett and Taven’s contracts will be up soon, but she didn’t say when.

Former Ring of Honor competitors Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven are currently all part of the Honor No More stable. On January 8 of this year, the group made their debut at Hard To Kill. On the episode of Impact that aired on September 1, The OGK defeated The Good Brothers to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship and have held the title ever since.