Backstage News on Impact Talent Contracts and Tasha Steelz Signing Contract Extension

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tasha Steelz and Impact Wrestling announced last week that she has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Click here to read her comments to The Miami Herald about why she re-signed with Impact.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Impact officials didn’t even want Steelz to reach free agency.

Steelz’s contract was set to expire in April 2023, but Impact re-signed her four months before she would have been eligible for free agency.

Impact officials reportedly made re-signing several of their wrestlers who had their first national TV exposure with the company a priority.

The 2022 departures of names like Eric Young, The Good Brothers, The Kingdom, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Emma, W. Morrissey, The IInspiration, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and others has opened up Impact’s budget. Furthermore, in recent years, Impact has been far more open to working on per-appearance deals and working with unsigned talent.