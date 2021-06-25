Backstage News On Impact Wrestling Planning Some Big Surprises

Impact Wrestling is reportedly set to beef up the roster again, and they have big plans for the Knockouts division in the works.

We’ve noted how former WWE Superstars and others are once again being teased for the July 17 Slammiversary pay-per-view this year. In an update, Fightful Select reports that at least two surprises are planned for Slammiversary.

There’s no word yet on exactly who will be coming in at Slammiversary, but it was noted that these will be outside names making their way into the company, including one wrestler under contract elsewhere, and one wrestler recently released from WWE.

It was also said that we can expect to see a “re-invigoration” to the Knockouts division in July.

