Backstage News On Incident Between CM Punk And Jack Perry At AEW Collision Event

Another CM Punk backstage story is being reported.

This one involves Punk and Jack Perry, and the details seem to favor Punk’s side of the story.

According to Fightful Select, Jack Perry was brought in to film a segment during one of the Canada AEW Collision tapings, and there were words between Punk and Perry over something that Perry was said to be pushing.

Perry allegedly wanted to use real glass in a backstage segment, which others in the company opposed, including Punk, production staff, Tony Schiavone, doctors, and others. This is according to Punk’s perspective, and Punk reportedly sees the use of real glass as a problem, which is difficult to argue with.

Punk had the impression that using real glass was a safety hazard, so he was asked to step in and calmly inform him that this is not what Collision does on Saturdays. Perry was also reportedly told that he could stay on Wednesdays (Dynamite) if he didn’t like it.

Perry’s side has not commented, but Punk’s side believes Perry had a temper tantrum, and several employees were on Punk’s side in this situation. Following the Punk-Perry exchange, guidelines were put in place to ensure that the talent was cleared before doing certain spots.