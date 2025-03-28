Backstage News On Injury Forcing AEW To Change Dynasty PPV Plans

AEW has made a key adjustment to the Dynasty pay-per-view card following an injury to one of its stars.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brian Cage suffered a knee injury during an independent match against Chris Masters on March 20 in Los Angeles. As a result, AEW was forced to alter its plans for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at the upcoming Dynasty event.

Dave Meltzer reported:

“So the originally planned but not announced Hurt Syndicate vs. Murder Machines match had to be changed and they had to pivot to new challengers, going with Bill & Keith.”

While the original tag title bout had not yet been made public, the internal plans reportedly featured the Hurt Syndicate challenging the Murder Machines. With Cage sidelined, AEW has shifted direction, replacing the Hurt Syndicate with the team of Big Bill and Keith.

Dynasty is set to feature several major title matches, including:

Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship

Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Rated FTR (Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for the AEW World Trios Championships

We wish Brian Cage a full and speedy recovery.