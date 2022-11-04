Backstage News on Inspiration for WWE’s Uncle Howdy Character

New details have emerged regarding WWE’s Uncle Howdy character.

The new Uncle Howdy character that appears in Bray Wyatt’s storyline originates from the movie “Hysterical,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The movie was directed by the Hudson Brothers and released in 1982.

Captain Howdy was played by Richard Kiel, a giant actor who stood 7 feet 2 inches tall and was best known for his role as “Jaws” in several James Bond films, one of which was “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Below is a photo of Captain Howdy from the movie “Hysterical”:

You can watch a clip of Uncle Howdy’s recent appearance on this past week’s SmackDown below: