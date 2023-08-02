Backstage News On Internal Discussions About AEW Bringing In A Former WWE Champion For All In

AEW President Tony Khan may have a big surprise in store for the upcoming All In event, which is set to air live on pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in front of over 75,000 fans in the UK on August 27th.

One week later, AEW holds its All Out pay-per-view event from Chicago. Rob Van Dam’s debut could be that surprise.

The former WWE Champion hasn’t wrestled full-time for the company since 2014, with his most recent match coming against Seth Rollins on an episode of Main Event.

RVD was an on-screen act in Impact Wrestling with his now-wife Katie Forbes from 2019 to 2020. He has since worked for a number of independent promotions.

Reports from Fightful Select Internal discussions have taken place about possibly bringing in Rob Van Dam. Wrestling FTW Champion Jack Perry at All In or All Out was one of the suggestions made to him.

This has not yet been confirmed. If the former WWE Champion does appear, it will be his first promotional appearance.

During his latest podcast, RVD gave praise to Perry’s heel promo work:

“He had everybody listening to him, you know, smooth. Wasn’t screaming like, ‘I’m gonna rip your head off,’ you know? But it was still getting heat, and he just was comfortable, took his time. So I was impressed with that.”

Since winning the FCW Title, Perry has been targeting several ECW alumni, including Taz and Jerry Lynn.