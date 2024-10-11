Backstage News On Internal Panic Over Drew McIntyre’s Bleeding During Hell In A Cell Match

WWE began Bad Blood with a bang with the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. It was a highly praised and violent bout that left both stars bleeding. Punk finished by putting beads in McIntyre’s mouth and hitting the GTS with a chain to win.

McIntyre is thought to have been busted open after being blasted in the head with a toolbox by Punk. McIntyre was believed to be injured and needed 16 staples to seal a wound on the top of his head.

According to PWInsider.com, the two stars restored a sense of danger and ferocity to cage fights that had been missing for years.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Punk was the only one who should bleed but not overdo it.

Meltzer said on McIntyre being busted open, “Backstage and at ringside they were panicking because of how bad the wound was and that he was so bloody and it wouldn’t stop. They at first talked about having the doctor get in the cage and trying to stop the bleeding but the decision was made not to do it because it was Hell in a Cell.”

McIntyre was claimed to have informed them that if he got woozy, he’d give them the word and they’d race to the finish. As there were no evidence of a concussion, they finished the bout.