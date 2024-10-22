Backstage News On Internal Reaction To CM Punk’s WWE Run

CM Punk made his return to WWE in November 2023, following the main event of the Survivor Series PLE, more than a decade after leaving in 2024. Since then, he has been at odds with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Punk recently concluded a trilogy feud with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. On the Raw episode following Bad Blood, Punk stated that he would take a break and questioned whether he would return before facing Rollins.

Punk is not expected to appear at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia next month. However, he intends to return for Survivor Series.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select responded to a recent Q&A about Punk’s contract status. It was noted that Punk still has a lot of time on his contract, and the company is satisfied with his current performance.

“Well, his current deal isn’t even a year old. I’d heard that the two side were engaged in talks a while back for something more expansive as things had changed since they abruptly put a deal together. So far, WWE has been very happy with Punk back in the company, and everything has gone really well so far.”