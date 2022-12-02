Backstage News on Internal Talks Regarding The Rock at Royal Rumble

WWE’s desire to have The Rock return for a WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns has been well documented in recent years. Many believe WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year is a real possibility. The company would gain a lot of publicity if the former WWE Champion returned for one more match, which would most likely be his retirement match.

With his first Royal Rumble event on January 28th, Triple H is looking to make a statement. The event broke the company record for the largest gate for a Royal Rumble event.

There has been speculation that The Rock will appear at the Royal Rumble in order to kick off the storyline that will lead to a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the idea had been discussed within WWE.

“The idea was being talked about behind-the-scenes, but as best we can tell, while rumors certainly exist within the company, as far as those who would be in a position to know, there is no real answer. If Johnson wants to do it and can be sold on the idea, it would be the most perfect scenario for the company,” Meltzer wrote.

According to the report, the only thing they were told was that the WrestleMania main event plans needed to be finalized by mid-January, and if The Rock wants to do the match, he needed to let the company know by that date.

“Originally, the belief was that if his schedule allowed for it, Johnson would do likely his last match at Mania with Reigns, who is a family member. This has been talked about for years, and Johnson wanted it in Los Angeles if he could do it,” the report added.

WWE had planned to have Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38 this year in Dallas, Texas, but Rock preferred to do the match in Los Angeles, so they went with Brock Lesnar vs. Reigns.

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation of The Rock being a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match as the No. 30 entrant and winning the match.

Since losing the WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29 in 2013, The Rock hasn’t wrestled a full match.