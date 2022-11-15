Backstage News on “Iron Survivor Challenge” Match Debuting in WWE NXT

The WWE NXT brand will reportedly get a new match type soon.

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE filed a trademark application for the name “Iron Survivor Challenge” last week. The original report and trademark use descriptions can be found by clicking here.

The working plan for the Iron Survivor Challenge is a new match type that will be used in NXT, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

As of this writing, there aren’t many details about the match type available, but the Iron Survivor Challenge may include some sort of “scramble” element. Other “unusual” elements have also been proposed for the gimmick bout.

Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, will be on tonight’s NXT to make a statement about the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. According to this new report, sources strongly implied that Michaels’ announcement would be related to the Iron Survivor Challenge, but this was not confirmed.

It’s worth noting that the recent Deadline promo, shown below, includes a countdown to 25:00.