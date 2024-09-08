Backstage News On Jacob Fatu’s Future In WWE

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE star Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline is in line for a major push despite declining a championship match issued by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown.

WWE views Fatu as a major future player for the company and his impressive in-ring presence, work-ethic and demeanor behind-the-scenes has quickly put him in the good graces of those in charge.