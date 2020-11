New AEW star Jade Cargill had a tryout with WWE in 2019 but wasn’t signed, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer noted that “just based on her look and athletic ability I’m surprised WWE didn’t sign her, but they did a complete tryout and there must have been something they didn’t like.”

Meltzer added that Cargill’s AEW contract is a “regular” contract with a weekly guarantee.