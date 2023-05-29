Backstage News On Jade Cargill Losing TBS Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kris Statlander won the TBS Championship at Sunday night’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view after returning from injury. Mark Sterling issued an Open Challenge after Jade Cargill pinned Taya Valkyrie to retain, extending her streak to 60-0, and out came Statlander, who had been on the shelf since August 2022 due to a torn ACL. An impromptu title match began, and Statlander won the TBS Title with a modified piledriver, ending Cargill’s streak. Highlights from the match can be found by clicking here.

Statlander has been planned as the person to take the TBS Title from Jade for at least several weeks, according to a new report from Fightful Select, and word now is that Cargill is taking some time off.

It was noted that Cargill is scheduled to leave AEW soon, if not immediately. The plan is to then resume action with a “personality shift” later on.

Statlander addressed her new merchandise on Twitter: