Backstage News On Jade Cargill’s Expected WWE Return

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, WWE is expected to bring back one of its absent stars, with Jade Cargill’s return reportedly imminent.

Cargill was written off WWE television in mid-November after a mystery attacker ambushed her on SmackDown, leading to her removal from programming. Initially, many believed she was dealing with a legitimate injury, with an expected three-month recovery timeline. However, conflicting reports have since surfaced, suggesting that her absence was purely a storyline decision rather than an actual injury.

Cargill’s absence impacted the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship scene, as she originally won the titles with Bianca Belair at WWE Bash in Berlin. Following her mystery attack, Naomi replaced her as Belair’s partner, but the duo recently lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday’s WWE Raw.

According to PWInsider.com, Cargill’s return is expected very soon, with speculation that she could make her comeback as early as this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

For months, there has been widespread fan speculation that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill, setting up a possible feud between the two upon Cargill’s return. If she does show up at Elimination Chamber, it could set the stage for a high-profile WrestleMania storyline, potentially leading to a showdown between Naomi and Cargill on the grandest stage of them all.

With Elimination Chamber just days away, fans will be watching closely to see if Cargill finally makes her long-awaited return and whether the identity of her attacker is officially revealed.