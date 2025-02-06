Backstage News On Jade Cargill’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Status

According to Fightful Select, WWE star Jade Cargill, who has been out of in-ring action for a number of months, continues to train at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in preparation for her highly-anticipated return.

There is no word yet on when Cargill will be back, but it is believed that she will be ready to return to WrestleMania 41 this April. The nature of Cargill’s injury still has not been confirmed, and there is no word on who she will feud with if she does get back in time for WrestleMania.

Naomi took Cargill’s place as co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair, and they are still the reigning champions.