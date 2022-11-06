Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel

Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE.

When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake came out to even the odds by laying out The Usos and then having a staredown with Solo.

Logan will be out of the WWE for some time after suffering a torn meniscus, MCL, and possibly an ACL injury during the match.

Jake’s status with WWE was updated by PWInsider.com, who stated that “while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jake told the media following the event that he and Logan could become WWE champions. Logan signed a multi-year contract with the company earlier this year.