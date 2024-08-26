Backstage News On Jamie Hayter’s AEW Return At All In

AEW star Jamie Hayter made her surprise return to the company during Sunday’s All In Zero Hour Pre-Show to confront Saraya and the rest of the Knight family.

According to Fightful Select, Hayter is cleared for in-ring action, and at one point, a squash match was even considered for her return. The report also states that a return to the ring became more of a possibility over the past few months and a tentative plan for an All In return was put into place.

A sources close to Hayter said that she was at an AEW taping recently to meet with Khan, which was kept quiet, and that while there was a general idea of the plan for her at the show it was not finalized until last week.