Backstage News On Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER At WWE WrestleMania 41

Fightful Select reports that “Main Event” Jey Uso winning this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match has been WWE’s plan for a while, along with World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER being his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

The report also mentioned that WWE planned the matchup before their title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25.

On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Uso made his title match with GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41 official.

WrestleMania 41 will be held on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.