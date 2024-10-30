Backstage News On Joe Hendry Not Winning TNA World Title At Bound For Glory

After years of hard work in the pro wrestling industry, 2024 has been a breakout year for Joe Hendry.

His popularity skyrocketed after he appeared in a battle royal on NXT TV, as the crossover between the two promotions continued. Despite receiving the most attention during his entrance among the competitors, he was the first to be eliminated from the battle royale.

Since then, he’s made several appearances in NXT and even challenged for the NXT Championship, but he fell short. He had the biggest match of his TNA career on Saturday, challenging Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship.

JBL helped Nemeth retain the title by coming out to close line Hendry. Many expected Hendry to win the title here, so this came as a surprise.

According to reports, sources believed Hendry would not win the title two weeks ago. The Tag Team Title match was scheduled as the main event of TNA Bound For Glory weeks ago.